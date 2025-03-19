Government Ambulance Catches Fire Accidentally, Completely Gutted

Nagar kurnool: A defunct ambulance parked inside the compound of the Palem Primary Health Center (PHC) accidentally caught fire and was completely gutted on Wednesday evening. The vehicle was kept in an open space behind the hospital when the incident occurred.

Hospital staff noticed the fire and attempted to extinguish the flames, but the vehicle was already destroyed. Upon receiving information, fire department personnel arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control.

Speaking about the incident, Medical Officer Dr. Priyanka stated that the ambulance had been unused for a long time, and preliminary reports from the staff suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire. She added that further details would be gathered after questioning the staff in the morning.