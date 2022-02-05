Government to ramp up healthcare infrastructure in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to ramp up health and medical services in the State and in this regard, it is planning to establish four super-specialty hospitals in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits besides expediting the construction of eight medical colleges in districts.

Speaking at a review meeting held with the Health department officials at the MCRHRD centre on Friday, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that arrangements were being made for the foundation stone laying by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for four super-specialty hospitals in the city. These hospitals are going to come up at Chest Hospital, Sanathnagar, Alwal and Dilsukhnagar.

The hospitals would be constructed and maintained as per the medical infrastructure standards set by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, he said.

Similarly, the districts where the eight medical colleges are coming up include Mancherial, Ramagundam, Jagityal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar and Sangareddy.

Reviewing the ongoing construction works of medical colleges and plans related to four hospitals in the city, Harish said, "It is our responsibility to complete the construction of the proposed medical colleges strictly based on the guidelines of National Medical Commission (NMC). Chief Minister, who is keenly following all these proposed medical colleges and hospitals, has directed us to ensure that infrastructure at these medical colleges and hospitals was on par with corporate hospitals."

The review meeting also focused on the upcoming health and medical education hub at Warangal Medical College and Super-specialty Hospital, which is spread across 215.35 acres. The State government had already given administrative sanction to construct a 2,000-bed super-specialty hospital (spread across 15-acre land) within the medical hub.

Adding that the State government was aiming to establish medical colleges in every district in three phases, Harish said that in the first phase, medical colleges have been established in Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda and Suryapet, while in the second phase, construction of eight medical colleges has been started in Mancherial, Ramagundam, Jagityal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Sangareddy. In the third phase, teaching hospitals at Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Kamareddy, Vikarabad and Sircilla would be constructed.