Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for all-round devpt of tribal habitations

Kothagudem: Continuing her expedition to the remote tribal habitations, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the Pusukunta Konda Reddi tribal habitation in the district on Tuesday.

In a difficult journey into the thick reserved forests on rough terrain, the Governor made a daring visit to the remote tribal habitation Pusukunta, which is located 10 km deep inside the thick forests.

Overjoyed by the visit of Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the people of the particularly vulnerable tribal group belonging to the Konda Reddi tribe extended an enthusiastic, rousing, and traditional welcome to her.

The Konda Reddi tribal people in their traditional attire and dancing to their musical drum beats extended a hearty welcome to the Governor, who joined in their welcome dance for a minute.

The sleepy remote tribal habitation came alive with a festive mood with the arrival of scores of visitors and a series of initiatives being launched there.

The visit was part of the nutritional status improvement intervention pilot project taken up by the Governor in the adopted tribal habitations of Pusukunta and Gogulapudi in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor stated that the visit to the remote tribal habitation would remain etched on her memory forever and termed the visit as truly memorable.

She called for sustained and collective efforts for the all-around development of the tribal habitations and emphasised on providing required medical facilities.

"Your health, nutrition, education, livelihoods and your wellbeing are one of my top priorities. Not only as the Governor but as a doctor also, I am concerned about your health, nutrition and wellbeing," she added.

Dr Tamilisai stated that she had a special place for the particularly vulnerable tribal group people in her heart.

"Serving Aadivasis gives me an immense sense of satisfaction and I appeal to all to join hands for their wellbeing," she said.

The Governor stated that she was humbled to get such a hearty and traditional welcome from the Aadivasi Konda Reddi people at Pusukunta.

Rs 44 Lakh grant for developmental works: During her three-hour-long visit to the Pusukunta, she handed over a cheque for Rs 44.32 lakh for the development of the adopted tribal habitations.

Lays foundation for community Halls and classroom

As part of the visit, the Governor laid the foundation stone for the construction of one community hall each at Pusukunta and Gogulapudi habitations for the benefit of the Konda Reddi community people. The Governor also laid a foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms in the primary school of the Pusukunta.

The Governor also handed over two electric vehicle three-wheeler auto-rickshaw ambulances to the tribal habitations.

The Governor visited some dwellings of the Konda Reddi people in Pusukunta to get a firsthand experience of their life, living and other livelihoods.

A large number of Aadivasi tribal people from the Pusukunta, Gogulapudi and other adjoining tribal habitations thronged the village and a massive number of people vied with each other to greet the Governor with the bouquets made up of colorful wild forest flowers and showered flower petals on the Governor all along.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) state branch chairperson Ajay Mishra, and other senior officials of the district administration were present on the occasion.