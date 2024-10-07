Govt all set to lay foundation for integrated schools before Dasara

Hyderabad: A foundation will be laid for 'Young India Integrated Residential Schools' before this Dasara in at least 18 constituencies. Announcing the pilot project, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka affirmed that these schools will inculcate the holistic view that humans are all one and the same, irrespective of caste and religion.

With a total budget of Rs 5,000 crore, each school will be constructed with state-of-the-art facilities at an average cost of Rs 25 crore in about 20 acres of land. As part of pilot project works, the government has approved works in Kondangal, Husnabad, Nalgonda, Huzurnagar, Manthani, Paleru, Khammam, Warangal, Andole, Chandrayangutta, Mancheryal, Kollapur, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Achampet, Station Ghanpur, Thungathurthi, and Madhira. A committee headed by State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari continues to oversee the process for the remaining constituencies.

Speaking at the curtain-raising event held at the Secretariat, the Deputy CM, along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, explained that the schools with mediums such as English will have education till the 12th standard. Describing this as a historic decision, Bhatti expressed hope that all the remaining constituencies will be completing the process of land acquisition this year, and within a year the structures will be ready. “By next Dasara, they will be ready, and everyone can apply. We have earmarked Rs 5,000 crore in contrast to the previous government, which had earmarked only Rs 72 crore. The Chief Minister and I, alongside our dedicated team, are determined to modernise our government and Gurukul schools in a way that breaks down historical barriers of caste, class, and religion,” he emphasised.

He highlighted, “Each campus will house four integrated schools, combining students from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities into a unified educational environment. With a capacity to serve 2,560 students per campus, supported by 120 teaching staff, these schools will raise the bar for public education in Telangana.

The classrooms will be equipped with digital smart boards, computer centres, libraries with over 5,000 volumes, and laboratories, ensuring that our students are at the cutting edge of

modern learning. Beyond academics, we are building sports complexes featuring facilities like cricket fields, football fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, and even an outdoor gym.”

“This comprehensive approach to education will ensure that our students are not just academically excellent but well-rounded individuals,” Bhatti added.