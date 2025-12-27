Kanakadasa’s Thought Blends Social Reform and Spirituality: Prof. Nagendrakumar

Tumakuru: Scholar Prof. Nagendrakumar on Saturday said that the teachings of 16th-century saint-poet Kanakadasa represent a profound synthesis of social reform and spirituality, emphasising humility, equality and moral courage as foundations of an ideal society.

Speaking at a cultural and intellectual seminar titled “Thallanisiradiru Manave” organised jointly by the Sri Kaginele Mahasansthan Kanakagurpeetha and the Sridevi Group of Educational Institutions at Sridevi Engineering College, Prof. Nagendrakumar said that a person who sheds ego becomes a role model and an inspiration to society. He cited Constitution-maker B.R. Ambedkar and legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar as examples of individuals whose humility elevated them beyond personal achievement.

“There is none who surpasses Kanakadasa in talent and scholarship. His literary output and depth remain unmatched,” he said, highlighting the relevance of Kanakadasa’s philosophy in contemporary times.

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar, who inaugurated the Udyogasiri scheme providing training and residential facilities for unemployed youth, said social harmony and equality were impossible if constitutional values were undermined. “Through informed discussions and reflection, it is possible to build a just and inclusive society,” he said.

Vireshananda Saraswati Swamiji of the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram, Tumakuru, praised the initiative for bringing together diverse sections of society. He said India is a civilisation rooted in the worship of ideas rather than individuals, which has earned it global respect. “A value-driven life is more important than mere success or fame,” he added.

Dr Raman M. Hulinaykar, Medical Director of Sridevi Medical College, said holistic community development requires balanced growth in education, economic opportunity and cultural life.

Blessing the gathering, Jagadguru Niranjananandapuri Swamiji of the Kaginele Mahasansthan Kanakagurpeetha said the Constitution empowers citizens to propagate the ideas of reformers such as Gandhi, Buddha, Basava and Kanakadasa. He welcomed the growing participation of people from all communities in the programme.

Scholarships instituted in the names of Kanakadasa–Dr M.R. Hulinaykar and Ahilyabai–Shantadurga Devi M. Hulinaykar were distributed to 22 students on the occasion.