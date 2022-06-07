Govt approves to fill up 1,433 posts in PR & Municipal Departments

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved to fill up 1,433 vacancies in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Municipal Administration departments.

The Finance department has issued orders to this effect on Tuesday. It is to mention here that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the State Assembly had announced that the government will fill up about 83,039 vacancies in different departments, besides regularising the services of 11,103 contract employees.

As part of this, the State government so far has issued notifications to fill up 33,787 vacancies in different departments.

Apart from this, efforts are also being made to fill up 12,775 vacancies in medical and health department. Of these, 10,028 vacancies would be filled up through medical recruitment board. Among these, notification for filling up 1,326 vacancies is to be issued in a couple of days as per the directions of Health Minister T Harish Rao.

Regarding the approval for filling up 1,433 vacancies in Panchayat Raj and Rural and Municipal Administration departments, 420 vacancies are in rural water supply, 350 in general and Panchayat Raj, three under Panchayat Raj HOD, two in TSIPARD, three in Election Commission, Telangana, 196 in Municipal Administration, 236 in public health and 233 in Town and Country planning sections.