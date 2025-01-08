Govt ignoring Aija mandal, flays BJP

Gadwal: BJP JogulambaGadwaldistrict president S Ramachandra Reddy has accused the Congress and the BRS parties of deceiving the people of Aija urban mandalon the establishment of a degree college. He highlighted that while a new degree college was sanctioned in Devarakadra on June 21 when it was part of joint Mahabubnagar district, two additional degree colleges were approved for Kodangal constituency, the home constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy July 9. These include a women’s degree college in Kodangal town and a new government degree college in the center.

Ramachandra Reddy pointed out that Devarakadra, Kodangal, and Maddur towns have smaller populations when compared to Aija. Despite this, degree colleges were sanctioned for these smaller towns while Aija, which has six junior colleges was overlooked. He demanded that orders for a government degree college and dormitory houses (post-matric hostels) for female students in Aijatown be granted by August 15. Otherwise, the BJP would protest over the issue. Mandal level BJP presidents BingiDoddi Gopala Krishna and Narasimha Shetty, and others were present.