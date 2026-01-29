Govt to appoint full time Singareni chief

Hyderabad: The state government has reportedly initiated the process to appoint a full-time Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). This development follows serious allegations of irregularities within the Naini coal tender process. The government took a stern view of the absence of a dedicated head for the mining giant after a central coal team investigation highlighted the lack of a permanent appointment as a significant procedural lapse.

Currently, TG-Transco CMD D Krishna Bhaskar is holding the post as a full additional charge. The position has lacked a permanent occupant since Balaram was relieved of his duties, with the government relying solely on interim arrangements.

Sources suggest that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will finalise the appointment upon his return from the United States in the first week of February. Several senior IAS officers stationed in Delhi and Rajasthan have expressed interest in the prestigious role. Additionally, the names of a few senior IPS officers are also under consideration as the administration seeks to restore stability and oversight to the coal company operations.