Govt to issue local body poll notification within four days

Hyderabad: With the process of earmarking reservations across wards in gram panchayats, mandal and zilla parishads, including 42 per cent quota for BCs, nearing completion, the State Government is ready to issue notification for local body elections in the next three to four days.

Towards this, Panchayat Raj Secretary N Sridhar has received data as regards ward-wise reservations that have been finalised by the district authorities. Top officials of the department have sought some clarifications from the district authorities whether they had considered caste survey data in the finalisation of BC quota in the villages where the SC population was significantly higher. Officials were instructed to rectify all errors in the allotment of wards to BCs in identified panchayats.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao will hold a final meeting with BC welfare and Panchayat Raj departments for issuing two separate government orders on implementing 42 per cent BC quota and holding local body elections.

As the State Election Commission has already communicated its readiness to hold elections, officials said that the Chief Secretary will instruct the authorities on issuing the relevant orders after a review of the comprehensive report on finalisation of BC quota in every poll-bound local body.

Meanwhile, women quota within the BC, SC and ST reservations would also be finalised before the election notification is issued. Officials pointed out that they had taken the 2011 census data as the base for providing reservation to SC and ST communities.