Govt to order judicial probe into Medigadda barrage damage

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the State government would order a judicial probe with a sitting Judge into the Medigadda barrage damage and Annaram pump house fiasco which happened recently.

One of the piers of the Medigadda project sank due to heavy inflows during the Assembly election season in the State. AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi and Revanth visited the barrage constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and found some cracks on the barrage due to damage to the piers. Union Ministry of Jal Shakti officials also visited the barrage and found that the piers were not being constructed in a scientific manner. Annaram pump house also suffered damage due to heavy flows.

Making a statement on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Council, the Chief minister said that the judicial inquiry will bring out the facts behind the incidents of sinking of piers and pump house damage. A delegation of MLAs from all parties will also be sent to the barrage site to study the quality of the structure.

Revanth raised doubts on the role of ministers and other BRS leaders in the sanction of the works at the project site.

The probe will draw the truth in the entire episode.