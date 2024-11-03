Gram Panchayat elections in December: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Gram Panchayat elections will be held in December this year, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Saturday.

In an informal chat with the media persons at his chamber in the State Secretariat, the Minister said that government was making all arrangements for the conduct of local body elections. The elections are due and hence the government was ready to conduct the panchayat polls. The Minister expressed confidence that the BC caste census would be completed as per the schedule by November this year and the schedule for the local body elections will also issued subsequently.

Government already decided to execute the works of Indiramma houses by completing identification of beneficiaries in December.