Massive Blow To Terror: Armed forces eliminate 7 dreaded ultras

Sriangar: The Indian Army on Monday said that it dealt a massive blow to the terror network in Jammu & Kashmir, a day after security forces gunned down three members of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), including most wanted terrorist Saifullah, in an encounter in Kishtwar district.

In a post on X, the Army's White Knight Corps said that it conducted a relentless and painstaking high-altitude joint operations over 326 days in the Kishtwar region.