Grand Celebration of International Yoga Day at Pallavi Model School
Highlights
Nagar kurnool: International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Pallavi Model School in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. On this occasion, students dressed in special yoga attire and actively took part in the celebrations.
Many students participated in cultural programs and showcased their talents. Later, they performed yoga asanas along with their teachers, demonstrating discipline and grace. Devotional songs and dance performances captivated the audience.
The school principal and teachers explained the importance of yoga to the students, highlighting its benefits for both physical and mental well-being, and created awareness about incorporating yoga into daily life.
