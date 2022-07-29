Gutha Sukhender Reddy takes exception to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's comments

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the political comments by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Thursday said there are some limitations on persons holding constitutional posts and those occupying them should follow the limitations.

He predicted that both Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and the party which supports him would sink in the Munugodu by-election if the legislator resigns. In an informal interaction with the media here, Reddy expressed his views on various aspects raised by journalists.

When asked about the Governor's comments, he said, "I am nominated by a party for the chairman's post. She (Governor) is directly nominated by the President. There are parliamentary practices and conventions and we have the responsibility to save the customs of the parliamentary system. Political comments are not correct for a Governor."

Expressing his views on the highly anticipated Munugodu bypoll, the senior leader from Nalgonda district said those who are becoming the reason for the by-poll will lose. "Huzurabad is different and Munugodu is different. Who is asking him (Rajagopal Reddy) to resign? There should be a reason to resign. Both Rajagopal Reddy and the party which is supporting him would sink in Munugodu," he quipped.

Responding to a query, he said that no decision has been taken on his son's entry into politics. He clarified that he was happy with the post of chairman and if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asks him, he would answer him on contesting. He also said that there was no word like dissatisfaction in his dictionary.

Stating that defeats and victories were common in a democracy, the council chairman said '100 per cent' the government led by KCR would come back in Telangana and majority of seats would be won under KCR's leadership. The surveys taken up even by the Opposition parties say TRS will be in power, he pointed out.

Reddy alleged that there was discrimination by the Centre towards the State on various aspects. "The Centre is discriminating towards Telangana. They took away seven mandals and the Siler project without the consent of Telangana. The delimitation of constituencies which has to come as per law has also been kept aside for the Telugu States. The Centre has the responsibility to solve the issue of handing over of the five mandals to Telangana", he added.

Replying to a question, he said the BJP's efforts to topple the State governments would lead the country towards dictatorial rule. Regarding the new list of unparliamentary words by the Centre, he said this list should be sent to the State BJP president.

When asked about the 'Rajanna Rajyam' by YSRTP president Sharmila, he observed that she has to go to Andhra Pradesh for 'Rajanna Rajyam' because YS Rajasekhara Reddy was against Telangana.