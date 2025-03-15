Half-Day Schools Commence Amid Rising Temperatures in Telangana

In a move to combat the increasing heat as summer approaches, the Telangana Education Department has announced the commencement of half day schools starting today. Classes are scheduled to run from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. For schools where tenth standard examinations are being conducted, additional sessions will be held from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

This decision comes as temperatures across the state are expected to soar in the coming days, prompting the department to prioritize the well-being of students. The initiative reflects a commitment to maintaining educational standards while adapting to challenging weather conditions.

Half-day schools will remain in effect until the end of the academic year, with half-day classes continuing up until the last working day on April 23rd. Parents and students are encouraged to prepare for this schedule adjustment as Telangana experiences the onset of harsher summer heat.