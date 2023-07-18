Live
Hanumakonda: Hans celebrates 12th anniversary
Hanumakonda: The Hans India promoted by the Kapil Group is one among a very few English newspapers maintaining the standards of journalism besides upholding the spirit of uncompromising integrity, Kapil Group president Uduthala Krishnamohan said. Speaking at the 12th anniversary of the newspaper here on Monday, he wished all the readers, advertisers and the staff associated with The Hans India.
M Satyanarayana Rao, Managing Director, Kapil Chits Kakatiya Private Limited, The Hans India Special Correspondent Adepu Mahender, Circulation Assistant General Manager Veeramaneni Venkateswara Rao, senior photojournalist Gokarapu Shyam Kumar, Advertisement Manager Odelu and Kanakaraju HMTV Video Journalist Ram Raj and Circulation ACO Raj Kumar were among others present.