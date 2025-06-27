Hapless VRAs, VROs wait for GPO appointment orders

Khammam

Around 3,550 Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) who passed the eligibility and screening exam for the Grama Palana Officer (GPO) positions throughout the State are currently waiting for postings, putting them in a catch-22 scenario.

Notably, the former BRS administration reorganised the VRA and VRO systems and reassigned competent individuals to various positions in other agencies.

After the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020 was replaced by the Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act 2024, the Congress government made the decision to designate up to 10, 954 GPOs, one for each revenue village.

In addition to VRAs who were regularized and integrated into regular positions in the cadre of junior assistants/record assistants based on their credentials, the district collectors were urged to solicit options from competent VROs who were assigned to other departments to serve as GPOs.

On April 1, a notification was sent out after the interested VROs and VRAs submitted their options. On May 25, the test was administered; on May 30, the results were made public, and on June 2, the appointment orders were scheduled to be issued. Out of the 5, 060 applicants, 3,550 individuals passed the test.

Even after a month had gone by, appointment orders had not yet been issued, despite the fact that the test and results announcement processes had been finished quickly.

As a result, the competent applicants were forced to wait for the postings in the offices.

A competent applicant told The Hans India that many of the VRAs were assigned to ordinary promotion posts in other districts as part of the randomization procedure. For example, a large number of people from the Sangareddy area were assigned to the former Khammam.

They were excited to visit their home districts, for which they had submitted options, after passing the GPO exam. However, he stated that they were troubled by the delay in issuing the appointment orders.

A few days ago, the VRA JAC leaders met with CCLA Lokesh Kumar DS in an attempt to issue appointment orders to the eligible applicants. But as of yet, the administration has not responded.

He clarified that because the new academic year had already begun, the government ought to announce openings right away so that the applicants may move and apply for their kids’ admission to schools.