Har Ghar Tiranga: National flags to be available at post offices for Rs 25

Hyderabad: As a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the national flag would be available at all head post offices for Rs 25 informed CH. Ramakrishna, Assistant, Director of Postal Services Hyderabad Region. He also said that the sale of national flags from Post Offices has commenced in Telangana under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

About 7,50,000 national flags are being supplied to 6,214 Post Offices in 31 districts of Telangana and the same are available for sale from August 1.

Postal staff are organising outreach campaigns in villages, schools, colleges and institutions to create awareness about the importance of the National Flag Campaign and to instill feelings of patriotism.

Citizens are requested to actively take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign and hoist the national flag in their homes from August 13 to 15.