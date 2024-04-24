Harish Rao challenges Congress govt. to implement loan waiver by August 15

Former minister Harish Rao has ignited political tensions by issuing a bold challenge to the Telangana Congress government, declaring that he will resign from his MLA post if the government fulfills its promises of waiving farmers' loans and implementing guarantees before August 15.

Speaking to the media in Sangareddy, Harish Rao affirmed his acceptance of CM Revanth's challenge, emphasizing the opposition's duty to hold the ruling party accountable for its commitments. Harish Rao extended his challenge to CM Revanth, questioning whether the Congress government would deliver on its pledges by the specified deadline and daring the Chief Minister to step down if the promises remain unfulfilled.

In a counter-response to CM Revanth, Harish Rao underscored his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Telangana, prioritizing public interest over political positions. Drawing attention to past instances where promises were allegedly unkept, Harish Rao criticized the Congress party for failing to honor its guarantees, including the delayed implementation of welfare schemes such as the Mahalakshmi scheme for women and the Rythu Bandhu initiative for farmers.

The exchange of challenges and accusations between Harish Rao and CM Revanth highlights the intensifying political landscape in Telangana, with contrasting views on governance, accountability, and public trust coming to the forefront. As the discussion unfolds, the electorate awaits further developments and insights into the delivery of promises and the credibility of political commitments in the state.