Harish Rao demands disbursal of pending Rythu Bharosa dues

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Congress party has cheated the farmers in the name of bonus, senior BRS leader Harish Rao said that their party would unite the farmers and take up a big agitation against the government. Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan on the issue of bonus for the farmers on Tuesday, Harish Rao said that in the Assembly election manifesto of the Congress party, they said that they would give Rs 500 bonus to all types of paddy and now they were saying that they will only give it to fine rice. The BRS leader said that only non-fine paddy is grown in Rabi season in Telangana. “Isn't it not cheating to announce giving bonus to only fine rice, isn't it not the attempt to deceive the farmers?” said Harish Rao. During Kharif, 20 per cent of fine rice is grown and 99 per cent of non-fine paddy is grown in Rabi, said Rao.

The BRS leader said that the deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had promised during elections that he would give Rs 4,000 as unemployed dole, but later they did not live up to its promise. They are also deceiving the farmers in the name of fine rice. “We are eating this much rice because the farmers are working hard to grow the crops,” said Rao, alleging the CM Revanth Reddy, Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi said that there will be a bonus for paddy but did not specify fine or non-fine rice.

Harish Rao claimed that the Congress government said they will give Rs 15,000 under Rythu Bharosa but they were giving it partially. “We are demanding on behalf of BRS party to give Rs 15,000 under Rythu Bharosa as promised by Congress, with Rs 2,500 dues, Rs 7,500 under the instalment of Kharif crops, totalling Rs 10,000 should be given within June,” he said, adding they would unite the farmers to take up a big agitation if not implemented.