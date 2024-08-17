Harish Rao must resign, demand MLAs GMR, Ilaiyya

Mahabubnagar : Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudan Reddy (GMR) held a joint media conference with Aleru MLA Birla Ilaiyya at the CLP media point in Hyderabad on Friday, where he strongly criticised BRS leaders for their recent statements against the Congress government and its loan waiver initiative for farmers.

During the conference, MLA GMR highlighted the widespread joy among farmers following the waiver of loans for two lakh farmers. He accused BRS leaders, including Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao (KTR), of reacting with frustration and envy instead of acknowledging the positive impact of the waiver. “While farmers are celebrating the relief from their debts, leaders like Harish, KTR, and others are expressing dissatisfaction, which seems to stem from a sense of loss,” GMR stated.

He credited the Congress party for the implementation of the loan waiver, emphasising that the State’s poor economy, inherited from the previous government, was a challenge that the Congress overcame. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made history by waiving farmers’ loans to an unprecedented level, fulfilling a key promise made during the Parliament elections,” he added.

The Congress government, according to GMR, delivered on its promise by waiving loans of up to Rs 2 lakhs by August 15, making Telangana farmers debt-free. He urged BRS leaders to refrain from making baseless accusations against the Chief Minister, who he believes has kept his word.

GMR also slammed Harish Rao, demanding his resignation as an MLA for allegedly misleading the public. He questioned the right of Harish and KTR to criticise the language of the Chief Minister, pointing out that the ‘politics without values’ in Telangana is rooted in the Kalwakuntla family.

The MLA further accused the past BRS government of turning a once financially robust Telangana into a State burdened with debt. He praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for their hard work and rise in politics, contrasting it with what he described as the BRS leadership’s disregard for democratic values. GMR also expressed concern over KTR’s comments on the judiciary, labelling them as disrespectful. “KTR’s statement about by-elections while a case is still in court is an insult to the judiciary system,” he remarked.



Addressing rumours of a potential merger between BRS and BJP, GMR noted that several BRS MLAs are voluntarily joining Congress due to their preference for public governance. He hinted that more defections could occur soon.

On the issue of free bus travel for women, GMR reiterated that KTR should apologise for his disparaging remarks, warning that women across the State would act if such comments continue. “BRS leaders, including KTR and Harish, should refrain from making inappropriate comments against the Chief Minister, or they will face consequences,” he concluded.