Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya lauds late scribe's services

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has said that the services and dedication of senior journalist H Vidyaranya were laudable. Speaking at the condolence meeting organised by the Telangana Hindi Journalist Association in the memory of Vidyaranya, who passed away following a heart attack on March 16, Dattatreya said that he could not believe his death news.

He described Vidyaranya as a nationalist, who gave importance to human relations and values. "He had worked in 'Andhra Patrika', 'Andhra Prabha', 'Hindi Milap' and other newspapers. He never used to raise his personal issues and always dealt with those concerning society. His death is a big loss to the media", said Dattatreya.

Former member of the Information Commission Madabhushi Sridhar said Vidyaranya was a journalist with discipline. In his audio message, Government adviser KV Ramanachari said he could not attend the meeting because of unavoidable conditions. He said Vidyaranya used to talk to him since he was in 'Andhra Patrika'. CM's PRO Jwala Narasimha Rao, senior journalists Bandaru Srinivas Rao, Satyamurthy, U Srinivas Rao, Arvind Yadav, FM Saleem, RSS functionary Mallikarjun, Ganesh Utsav Samithi general secretary Bhagwanth Rao, MNS Kumar attended.