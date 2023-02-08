Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra begins in Kothapally mandal

Karimnagar: The Congress's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra' was launched under the leadership of Karimnagar constituency leaders Meneni Rohit Rao and Kothapalli mandal president Bonala Murali Manohar in Kamanpur village of Kothapalli mandal here on Tuesday.

The yatra was launched in line with AICC's call to expose the anti-people policies of the State and Central governments. Mahila Congress district president Karra Satya Prasanna Reddy took part in the yatra.

The leaders went around the streets and explained the anti-government policies by handing out charge sheet pamphlets from door to door. Rohit Rao and Prasanna Reddy said that the credit of fulfilling the dream of the poor people through Indiramma Houses goes to the Congress Party, which supported the people with many wonderful schemes.

They said that the tyrannical BRS regime was causing a lot of trouble to the people of Telangana and failed to give double bedroom houses to the poor. According to the call of TPCC president Revanth Reddy, it was a great pleasure to visit Indiramma Colony from door to door today in order to ask for votes from the homes and villages of Indiramma, they said.

ST Cell district president Banoth Shravan Naik, Kothapelli Mandal President Bonala Murali Manohar, Kamanpur Village Branch President Panjala Swami Goud, Kisan Congress Kothapalli Mandal President Siripuram Naga Prasad Mahila Garu, Women Congress district general secretary Siripuram Lavanya Nagaprasad, former MPTC Panjala Srinivas Goud, Youth Congress village presidents Busa Prashanth, Congress leaders Kripasagar, Akula Shankaraiah, Enumatla Jagan, Bonala Sampath, Bonala Kiran, Bonala Sampath, Girra Srinivas, Gunta Kishan, Arigela Mallesham, Penta Veeresham, Bonala Surender, Bobbati Narayana, Boosa Sampath and others participated.