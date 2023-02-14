'Hath-se-Hath Jodo' yatra conducted

Mahabubnagar: District Congress Committee president G Madhusudhan Reddy conducted 'Hath-se-Hath Jodo' yatra in Kommireddypally in Moosapet mandal on Tuesday. He visited households, explaining the urgency to vote Congress to power to meet their pressing needs.

He said if the Congress came to power, it would supply subsidized gas cylinder at just Rs 500 and waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The Congress government would also extend Rs 5 lakh aid to every poor family for construction of houses under the the Indiramma housing scheme. He was accompanied by Konda Prashanth Reddy during the door-to-door drive.

The Congress leaders explained to the villagers the failures of both the state and the central governments and delivered the message of Rahul Gandhi. They said high inflation was ruling in the country and prices of essentials had gone through the roof. Add to it, taxes were being raised, subjecting people to severe hardships. The anti-people policies of both the governments were wrecking the lives of poor, the Congress men lamented.