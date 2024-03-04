Have already told NTR of TDP’s defeat: KCR

Hyderabad: BRS chief KCR said that victory and defeat in elections is natural. He said that the BRS lost the assembly elections because of the public opposition to the MLAs. KCR gave direction to the party ranks on the results of the assembly elections and the strategies to be followed in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that despite public opposition to MLAs, there are inevitable situations where it is not possible to change the candidates. He said that despite public favoritism on the performance of the BJP government, opposition to the MLAs had distorted the results. He said that when he was in the Telugu Desam Party in the joint AP... he explained to NTR how the TDP would lose.

KCR said that people are comparing the schemes implemented after Congress came to power with the schemes implemented when BRS was in power. He suggested that the issue of non-implementation of the promises made by the Congress to the people before the elections should be taken widely to the people. He expressed the hope that the people will again come towards BRS with the policies adopted by the Congress party. He said that all the leaders should work for the success of the candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha.