HC directs BRS to remove illegally built party office in Nalgonda within 15 days

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice T Vinod Kumar on Wednesday directed the BRS to remove the illegally constructed party office in Nalgonda within 15 days; further directed it to pay Rs.1 lakh to the Nalgonda district Legal Services Authority for constructing the building without municipal permission, within four weeks. The judge came down heavily on the BRS counsel for constructing the office on a one acre without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authority and later moving an application under the BRS for regularisation. Justice Kumar expressed serious concern over the BRS move in constructing its office without prior approval and said the party, while in power, formulated rules and violated them; the law will be the same for a common man and the BRS, he observed.

The party counsel made redundant requests seeking exemption from paying Rs.1 lakh cost to the district LSA. The judge while rejecting the petitioner’s plea observed that BRS is a financially sound; it can pay the cost. The judge was adjudicating the writ filed by BRS Nalgonda represented by Ramavath Ravinder Kumar, aggrieved by the municipal commissioner issuing a notice dated July 20, 2024, directing the party to remove the unauthorised office within 15 days. This was challenged through the writ.

The BRS office is located in survey numbers 1498 and 1506 in Nalgonda village and mandal. The party while in power issued GO 167 dated August 16, 2018 and GO 66 (Revenue) dated June 21, 2019, allocating land for office in violation of rules.