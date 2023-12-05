HC notice to govt; PIL on non-establishment of old age homes

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Monday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (women, children disabled and senior citizens) and the director and State commissioner of the department directing them to respond within four weeks furnishing reasons for not establishing sufficient old age homes across the State.

The bench was adjudicating the suo motu taken up PIL which says aged persons are deprived of a dignified life in their last stage of life. Section 19 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007 mandates that the government establishes at least one old age home in each district to accommodate a minimum of 150 indigent senior citizens, as mandated in the Act.

The State has failed in establishing adequate number of old age homes. Minimum basic facilities are also not provided in the old age homes, which is in a violation of the fundamental rights of indigent senior citizens, including the right to life the right to dignity and the right to shelter under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

Hearing in the case was adjourned by four weeks.

Govt told to decide on revoking suspension of MD, Tourism Development Corporation within a week

The bench directed the government to take a call on revoking the suspension of Boinpally Manohar Rao, MD, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation, within a week.

On the directions of the Election Commission he was suspended on November 17 this year.

He accompanied Minister V Srinivas Goud to Tirumala on November 16, in violation of the model code of conduct.

The bench directed the government to take a call on revoking his suspension as the model code of conduct, in force since October 9, was withdrawn on December 3. It observed that an employee or an officer cannot be placed under suspension for an indefinite period.

The bench was adjudicating the plea filed by Rao seeking a direction to quash the EC order suspending him for violating the code. It directed the government to consider whether or not it is desirable to continue the petitioner under suspension within a week.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to December 19.

HC advocates celebrate Cong poll victory

On Monday afternoon the HC senior advocates Aloori Giridhar Rao, Bommaraju Narsing and others participated in the celebrations at the HC Bar Association Hall on the victory of Congress in the recent elections.

Giridhar Rao stated that the Congress government will abide by the promises given to people, especially the six guarantees will be given utmost importance. He said advocates’ issues will be resolved as soon as possible and assured to represent them to the government.