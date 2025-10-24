HC stays Lok Ayukta order on ‘land encroachment’ by ex-BRS legislator

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed the order of the Telangana Lok Ayukta, which had directed the Mahabubabad district collector to allot 1.07 acres of government land to former BRS MLA Bhanoth Shankar Naik, either on a long-term lease or a cost-to-cost basis.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin issued notices to the Registrar, Telangana Lok Ayukta, and Naik, directing them to respond within four weeks. The case pertains to allegations that he encroached 1.07 acres of government land in Anantharam village.

The land was reportedly used to establish the “Sri Surya Chandra Sri Sai Sevalal Maharaj Trust” and to construct a temple, an issue that had attracted wide media coverage in a vernacular daily. According to case details, multiple anonymous complaints were lodged with the Lok Ayukta accusing Naik of encroaching between 10 and 15 acres. Summoned by the Lok Ayukta on January 8, 2024, he admitted occupying only 1.07 acres, stating the temple was built at the request of local tribal residents and that he was willing to purchase the land subject to government approval.

Subsequently, on January 17, 2024, the Lok Ayukta directed the district collector to allot the disputed land to Naik or to the temple trust under favourable terms. The collector challenged the directive before the High Court, arguing that it violated the Telangana Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act, 1977, the Telangana Lok Ayukta Act, 1983, and Article 14. After hearing the initial arguments, the bench stayed the Lok Ayukta order and issued notices to both the collector and the Lok Ayukta seeking their responses within four weeks. Hearing in the case was adjourned.