HCU Land Dispute: Telangana High Court Adjourns Hearing to 24th April

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has postponed the hearing on the HCU (Hyderabad Central University) land dispute case to 24th April. A division bench of the court noted that the matter is also under consideration by the Supreme Court, and directed that counter-affidavits and reports be submitted before the next hearing date.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy is representing the state government in this case. The government is expected to present arguments concerning allegedly doctored and morphed videos that have been circulated online in connection to the issue.

Additionally, the government is reportedly contemplating legal action against prominent individuals—including politicians Kishan Reddy and K.T. Rama Rao (KTR)—who have posted content regarding the land dispute on social media. The state is examining whether cases can be filed against those responsible for spreading misleading information and videos related to the case.

The HCU land dispute has triggered significant political and public interest in recent weeks, with multiple stakeholders voicing their opinions. As the legal process unfolds, further developments are anticipated during the upcoming hearing.