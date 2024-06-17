Heavy Rain Lash Hyderabad, Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant

Live
Heavy rain and gusty winds have been wreaking havoc in Greater Hyderabad, causing flooding in low-lying areas and leading to multiple problems for residents.
The sudden change in weather on Monday afternoon brought heavy rain to many parts of the city, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, and more.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued alerts across the city, urging residents to stay indoors unless it is an emergency. The meteorological center has predicted heavy rain for the next hour and has warned of continued rainfall over the next three days due to the spread of the southwest monsoon across Telangana.
As a result of the heavy rain, tree trunks have been broken in several areas, leading to flooding and electric current problems. Traffic congestion has also been reported in many parts of the city. The GHMC has advised residents to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.
In light of the challenging weather conditions, it is important for residents to stay informed and follow updates from authorities. ABN Channel is providing updates on the situation in Hyderabad. Stay safe and take care during this period of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.