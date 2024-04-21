Heavy rains bring respite from heat in State

Live
Hyderabad:Heavy rains with thunderstorms lashed Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on Saturday, bringing respite to people from the sweltering heat.
Several parts of the city and outskirts received good rainfall, inundating roads and affecting vehicular traffic. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of light to moderate rain and light thunderstorms with maximum surface wind speed less than 40 kmph at isolated places over Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Yadadri-Bhongir.
According to an IMD bulletin issued Saturday morning, minor damage to loose/unsecured structures is likely. “People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly,” it said.
Parts of the state including the city outskirts witnessed light rains with lightning and gusty winds on Friday evening. This gathered momentum early Saturday.
Rajendranagar, Turkayamjal, Saroornagar, Nagole, Uppal, Chaitanyapuri, Keesara, Dammaiguda, Yapral, Adikmet, Gachibowli, Nacharam, Habsiguda and several other areas experienced moderate to heavy rains. People heading to offices and workplaces were stranded due to the downpour. School going students also faced inconvenience.
The rains came as a respite for people from sweltering heat. The maximum temperature at a few places reached 44 degree
Celsius on Friday. With the IMD issuing a heat wave alert (yellow), the health department had issued an advisory to people for protection against heat wave.