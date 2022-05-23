'Hindu Ekta Yatra' to be held on May 25: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) going to take up 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations at Karimnagar on May 25, state BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay announced on Sunday. Speaking to media at Karimnagar, Sanjay said the yatra, which would be taken up from Vysya Bhavan in the Karimnagar town at 4.30 pm, was aimed to highlight the unity of the Hindu society. He appealed to all the Hindus to take part in the yatra in large numbers and make it a success.

He said the BJP had been organising the Hindu Ekta Yatra since 12 years as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. However, it could not be held in the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. "This year, we have decided to resume the yatra to highlight the power of Hindus and the spirit of their unity, he said.

Sanjay said the turnout at this year's yatra could be huge, compared to the previous years. Thousands of youth from various countries including Singapore and Dubai are coming to Karimnagar to take part in the yatra. He said that prominent seer Sri Srinivasananda Swamy would be the chief guest for the yatra and would give his message to the Hindus.

He said that "As part of the yatra, we have got huge statues of Lord Sri Ram and Bhakt Hanuman. A large number of devotees donning the make-up of Lord Hanuman would take part in the yatra".

The BJP president thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for taking a courageous decision reducing the price of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. "Though it would cause a burden of nearly Rs one lakh crore on the Central exchequer, it is commendable that the Centre has taken the decision to extend relief to the poor people," he said.

On the other hand, the TRS government was looting the people by collecting more than Rs 30 per litre on petrol in the name of value added tax. In the last eight years, the State government had earned a revenue of Rs 65,000 crore on petrol and diesel in the name of VAT.

He said that the State government can reduce the VAT, it can make the petrol available only for Rs 80 per litre. But chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao continues to burden the people while blaming the Centre for the increasing fuel prices. Sanjay ridiculed KCR for making tall claims that he would create a sensation in national politics. He said that while his son K T Rama Rao had gone abroad to park his ill-gotten wealth in foreign banks, KCR is touring states only to make headlines in the newspapers.

He alleged that while Telangana had become financially bankrupt so much so that it was not able to pay salaries to the employees on time, the chief minister was trying to gain cheap publicity by distributing money to the farmers of Punjab and Haryana.