HMRL lift inaugurated at Secunderabad East metro station

Hyderabad: Managing Director, HMRL, NVS Reddy, on Friday, inaugurated the newly created lift facility at ARM - C of Secunderabad East Metro Station connecting Secunderabad railway station for the convenience of Metro Rail Passengers going to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice versa.

NVS Reddy said that this elevator will also connect the Rathifile bus stand and help passengers carrying luggage to the railway station and the nearby bus station. It helps to provide seamless connectivity to all passengers and is a boon to elderly people and differently-abled persons.

KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, said, this lift facility is a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that L&TMRHL and TSRTC have jointly signed for the convenience of passengers using public transport in Hyderabad.

It will ease the difficulties of passengers and the success model is an example of cooperation and facilitation between TSRTC and L&T Metro Rail. This facility further fulfills the requirements of the multi-modal urban transport system.

