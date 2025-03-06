HMWSSB Cracks Down on Drinking Water Misuse as Summer Looms

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad braces for a potential water shortage in the coming months, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has intensified its efforts to prevent the misuse of drinking water. In a recent incident, a resident of Jubilee Hills was fined ₹1,000 for using treated water to wash his motorbike.

The violation came to light during an inspection led by HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy, who was travelling from Punjagutta to Jubilee Hills when he noticed a water leakage near Road No. 78. Upon his directive, O&M Division GM Harishankar and a local manager investigated the issue and found the individual misusing drinking water. The man was served a notice, and officials reiterated their warning against such practices.

With summer approaching, officials are increasingly concerned about declining groundwater levels and rising demand for water tankers. The Water Board has urged residents to conserve water and avoid using treated drinking water for non-essential purposes such as washing vehicles, gardening, or cleaning outdoor spaces.

Currently, the HMWSSB supplies 550 million gallons per day (MGD) to over 1.37 million connections within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits. Given the looming water crisis, authorities have warned that stricter penalties and legal action will be enforced against repeat offenders.

As Hyderabad faces a possible water crunch, the Water Board is calling on citizens to act responsibly, ensuring that essential drinking water remains available for all.