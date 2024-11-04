HMWSSB extends OTS scheme till Nov 30

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has extended the one-time settlement scheme (OTS) till November 30. According to HMWSSB officials, the scheme was available till October 31, but due to the huge demand from consumers, the decision of extending the scheme was taken until November 30.

The HMWSSB has earned revenues of around Rs 49 crore till October 31 through the OTS-2024 scheme, with around 70,335 users availing its service during this time. The scheme was introduced to collect the connection bills that had accumulated for a long time in the city.

It provided an opportunity to pay the long-pending bills without any late fee or interest. Officials of HMWSSB appealed to people that the government has extended the OTS deadline once again and users who did not use this scheme on the first of October should take advantage of this time. “If you have any doubts about the OTS scheme, customers can contact customer care number 155313 and resolve them,” said an official.