Holy month spreads spirit of brotherhood

Hyderabad: With the holy month of Ramzan beginning from Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed his greetings to Muslims.

In a message, the CM said that the fasting and prayers during the Holy month will result in harmony and happiness.

He urged that the "Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb " should further increase manifolds and the spirit of brotherhood among people should be further strengthened.

KCR reminded that the State Government is officially celebrating the festival of Ramzan, respecting all religions and working tirelessly to maintain communal harmony.

The CM also recalled that several schemes and programmes are being implemented by the State Government for the welfare of economically backward people among Muslims.

He said schemes like Shaadi Mubarak have brought in a qualitative change in the lives of young Muslim women.

Several schemes implemented in the field of education for the Muslim students have been successful.

KCR expressed happiness over the residential educational institutions for yielding good results.

In the advent of a second wave of corona spread, he urged the Muslim brethren to follow the safety guidelines and offer prayers.