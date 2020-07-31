Horti polytechnic college to come up in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: Finally, the long-cherished dream of establishing a Horticulture Polytechnic College in Mahabubabad district is to become a reality soon. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday agreed to make it happen from the next academic year.

Mahabubabad MLA B Shankar Naik, who met the CM at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, apprised him of the developments that augur well for establishing the college.

The Horticulture Polytechnic College would come up as an affiliate with the already existing Krishia Vignan Kendra (KVK) at Malyala village in the district.

It may be mentioned here that former Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University J Raghotham Reddy donated 160 acres and Rs 1 crore for the KVK. Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy had already inspected the KVK and submitted a report.