Hospital in Dubai waives off Rs 3.4 Cr medical bill of Telangana man

In yet another heart-warming incident, a hospital in Dubai waived off Rs 3.4 crore medical bill of patient from Telangana and also facilitated his travel back home for further treatment.



Ganga Reddy (53) who hails from Suddapalli village in Pagadapalli mandal of Jagtial had been working in Dubai as a labourer for a company. He fell ill in December last year and was admitted to a hospital where the doctors said he had suffered a paralytic stroke. Reddy slipped into coma and stayed in Mediclinic City hospital for several months and came to consciousness recently.

Soon after he showed signs of consciousness, the hospital decided to shift him to Hyderabad. However, a total of Rs 3.4 crore medical bill was generated for Reddy's nine months hospital stay. But with the intervention of the Consulate General of India (CGI) Dubai, the hospital waived the medical bill and gave an additional amount of Rs 4.4 lakh for airlifting him from Mediclinic city hospital in Dubai to NIMS, Punjagutta in Hyderabad.

The Consulate General of Dubai (CGI) in a tweet said that the Ganga Reddy was safely repatriated to Hyderabad in a stretcher facility along with a nurse escort.