Husnabad bags Swachh Survekshan award

Husnabad: TS planning commission vice chairman on Saturday stated that the Husnabad municipality will work more for development of the town and provide necessary infrastructure.

MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar, Municipal Chairman Akula Rajitha Venkat and Municipal Commissioner Raja Komuraiah were felicitated on the occasion of receiving the Swachh Survekshan Award for Husnabad as the fastest growing city in the State, which was recently selected by the Central Government.

Speaking on this occasion, Vinod said that it was a delight for the Husnabad municipality to receive the award from the Central government. He reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had upgrade Major Gram Panchayats and Urban Panchayats to Municipalities and added that Husnabad town is developing in all aspects when compared to the past.

He added that integrated government office building is under construction, Polytechnic college was constructed and roads have been improved. He said that rapid development programmes were taking place in the municipalities of Telangana State and urbanization was taking place rapidly.

On this occasion, MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar said that it is a great achievement that the Husnabad municipality has received the award at the national level and the role of the governing body, officials, staff and sanitation workers are not be forgotten. He added that the Husnabad town was connected to the four districts in terms of transport and others.

He said that's urban population was also increasing and efforts will be made for urban development to cater to all sectors. The meeting was attended by municipal councilors, public representatives and TRS leaders.