Hyd woman killed in US: Mortal remains to arrive today

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Nikitha Godishala, the 27-year-old Hyderabad woman who was tragically murdered in the United States, are expected to arrive in India by Thursday, 8 January. Union Minister Kishan Reddy confirmed the update on Wednesday, stating that all legal and administrative formalities for the repatriation have been successfully concluded.

Taking to the social media platform X, Kishan Reddy shared an update concerning the unfortunate demise of Nikitha Godishala in Maryland. He noted that required procedures are now complete and posted a "no objection" letter from the Indian Embassy in Washington, clearing the way for her remains to be flown to Hyderabad. Following an urgent request from the victim's family, the Minister had coordinated with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to expedite the process.

Nikitha Godishala, a Data and Strategy Analyst residing in Ellicott City, was reported missing on 2 January. Her body was later discovered with multiple stab wounds in a Columbia, Maryland, apartment belonging to her former roommate, Arjun Sharma. Investigations suggest the killing took place shortly after 7 pm on New Year's Eve.

The case took a dramatic turn when it was revealed that Arjun Sharma had filed a missing person report to mislead authorities before fleeing to India on a flight the same day. Following an international manhunt and the issuance of an arrest warrant for first and second-degree murder, Sharma was apprehended in Tamil Nadu on Monday.