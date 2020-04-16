Hyderabad: 2 residents warned to get rid of their pets by blindly believing in rumours about Covid-19

Hyderabad: In an instance of how people are blindly believing in rumours about Covid-19 spread to people from pet dogs, Kausalya Towers Flat Owners Association (FTFOA) has slapped notices on two its residents to surrender their pet dogs to the government or face action.

According to one of the flat owners, the executive body of KTFOA had unanimously decided at a meeting on April 11 on the steps need to be taken for the safety of its residents due to the serious situation prevailing due to the Covid-19.

Believing in rumours that pet dogs could pose a threat to the residents, the association asked two residents to get rid of their pets on or before April 19.

It also reminded the two tenant residents that the society had not allowing pets since 2009 on the premises. Later, the issue was discussed with the owners of flats in which the two tenant-residents were staying.

If the two pet owners do not comply with instructions, "All the common facilities will be discontinued to them at any time after April 19 without any further notice."

However, sensing the trouble the residents sought the intervention of police. Following this, the Kushaiguda Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar met with the members of the KTFOA on April 13.

The members were presented facts and asked not to believe in rumours. Also, the CI explained the provisions of animal welfare laws, rules and regulations.

As a result, the association informed the tenants that the notice had been withdrawn. Further, the CI was praised for taking initiative to end the row and for making residents aware of animal acts and their rights.