Hyderabad: 2 women, child found dead in Jawahar Nagar dump yard

Hyderabad: Two women and a girl child were found dead under suspicious circumstances in the dump yard of Jawahar Nagar on Monday morning. According to police, they received a call from a passerby who noticed the bodies of two women hanging by two different trees in the dump yard. "When the teams arrived at the spot they also spotted a girl who was on the ground and she was also dead.

The victims were identified as, Sumathi, Revathi and Anusha," Jawahar Nagar Inspector P. Bikshapathi Rao said.

"According to preliminary investigations it is believed that the two women might have committed suicide and the girl could be daughter of any woman.

We are also suspecting that the women might have choked the daughter to death and later on committed suicide by hanging themselves. Moreover, there are also chances that they might have been murdered over some rivalry. We are investigating from all possible angles and once the investigation is completed we will be able to conclude the mystery of these dead women," explained the Inspector.