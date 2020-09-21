Hyderabad: Was the challenges thrown by the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress party leaders on double bedroom houses aimed at diverting attention of people from Liberation Day controversy? The ruling party leaders feel that this was to deny the Saffron Party leaders to grab headlines on the Liberation Day. The timing of the challenge and the date decided by the leaders of both the parties gave scope for such suspicions.

Animalusbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav challenged CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on the floor of the Assembly that he would take the latter to the double bedroom house sites and show him one lakh houses under construction under GHMC limits. While the Congress leaders were taken round to visit over 3,000 flats on September 17 which was the Telangana Liberation Day, there was a break up in the bonhomie on the second day.

The Congress alleged that Minister Srinivas Yadav took them to areas which do not fall under GHMC limits.

According to the party leaders, the TRS feels that BJP could give tough fight in the coming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. An initial survey by the party leadership has also shown that the BJP cannot be written off. The saffron party has been active even on social media, a TRS leader said. The BJP has adopted a strategy wherein they are highlighting the comments made by party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao during the agitation for separate state and the present statements on certain issues.

While exuding absolute confidence that TRS would win majority of the seats in the GHMC elections, the sources say that KCR cautioned the party rank and file that BJP cannot be ignored as their popularity had improved of late.