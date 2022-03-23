Hyderabad: 410 kg of ganja seized at Keesara, 3 held

Around 410 kg of ganja was seized by the Rachakonda police on Wednesday who also arrested three persons while transporting it to Mumbai in cars. The police also seized a Toyota Innova and Mahindra Verito cars and three mobile phones

The arrested, were identified as Gudianaram Venkat Narayana (28), Dabbadi Rajnikanth (26) and Yacharam Nagaraju (29) while three others Sathi Babu, Shaheen and Majid of Mumbai and D Rajnikanth of Medchal who are involved in the gang are absconding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, said Narayana, Nagaraju and Rajnikanth went to a village near Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh and procured the contraband from one Sathi Babu at Rs. 3,000 a kilo gram.

"The procured ganja was being transported to Mumbai in two cars to sell at Rs. 12,000 a kg to Majid and Shaheen. On information they were caught by the SOT sleuths at Keesara," said the Rachakonda CP. A case is booked against them.