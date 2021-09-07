Hyderabad: 6 gates of Musi project lifted after heavy inflows

Six gates of Musi project have been lifted releasing 7,000 cusecs of water to downstream. At present, the inflows of the project is 8,470 cusecs and the outflow is 7,223 cusecs.



The current water storage of the project is 3.26 tmcs as against the total water storage capacity 4.46 tmcs.

Telangana including Hyderabad has been tremendous rainfall for the last few days. Even on Monday, several districts in the state witnessed the downpour since late afternoon. As of 6 pm, Kothagudem recorded the highest rainfall of 174 mm followed by Palvancha at 164 mm, Chunchupally at 162 mm and Laxmidevi Palli at 148 mm.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the northern parts of Telangana including isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Mancherial and Rajanna Sircilla districts.