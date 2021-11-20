Hyderabad: Abids traffic police catches man with 141 pending challans

The Abids traffic police on Saturday caught a man with 141 pending traffic challans during a regular vehicle check at Jagadish market.

The man, Feroz was moving on the vehicle with registration number AP13AB1474 near the market when he was caught by the traffic police. The worth of the pending challans is estimated to be of Rs 33,000.

The city traffic police have turned their focus on the pending challans by the motorists. They are conducting the vehicle checks at the junctions to caught hold of the traffic violators.

Last week, a man with 117 pending traffic challans was caught by the traffic police at Somajiguda. The worth of pending challans is Rs 29,720.