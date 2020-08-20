Hyderabad: Advocates protest in solidarity with Prashant Bhushan

Hyderabad: The advocates holding placards stating 'We stand with Prashant Bhushan' took part in the silent demonstration. Addressing the protesters, Telangana Bar Council member Bannuru Kondareddy said freedom of speech is a right enshrined in the Constitution and all should refrain from disruptive activities. He said the Supreme Court should desist from suppressing the freedom of speech and expression.



He added the future course of action shall be decided after the Supreme Court's verdict on Prashanth Bhushan. He thanked the advocates who participated in the silent demonstration in spite of heavy rain and showing solidarity with Prashanth Bhushan.

Senior advocates Dr AV Swamy, A Dasharath, advocates Verose Raghunath, S Prasad, Rahul, Vamshi Krishna president TS Jr Advocates Assn. AV Saiprasad, Girish, Paramesh, Santoshkumar, Jagan, Sripal Reddy, Udayagiri, Chakravarthy, Ravikumar, Arun, Buran and others participated in the protest.