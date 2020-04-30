Hyderabad: All arrangements made for Muslim inmates of jails during Ramzan

Hyderabad: All the necessary arrangements as part of Ramzan were being made to prisoners who are lodged in different prisons across the State, the jail authorities informed.

Responding to queries from the chairman, Telangana State Minorities Commission, Mohammed Qamaruddin, the DGP Prisons (TS), Rajiv Trivedi informed that necessary steps were being taken to provide two times meals at the time of sehri (meals before dawn) and during iftar for prisoners observing fasting.

"The meals are getting prepared by at 1 am and being served to Muslim prisoners at sehri time. Fruits are being provided at the time of iftar and necessary arrangements have also been made for offering namaz and taraweeh prayers, while maintaining social distance," informed DGP.

During a similar communication over phone, the Chanchalguda Central Prison Superintendent, Srinivas informed that there were 600 Muslim prisoners in the jail, out of them 360 were fasting.

Sampath, Superintendent of Cherlapally Jail, informed that there were 371 Muslim prisoners in the jail out of them 144 were observing fasting.

Kalidas Darla, Deputy Superintendent of Warangal Jail, informed that there were 50 Muslim prisoners in the jail out of them 45 were observing fast.

Laxmi Srinadh, Superintendent of Chanchalguda Women's Jail, stated that there were 27 Muslim women prisoners in the jail, out of them 24 women were fasting and they were being provided meals two times at Sehri and at iftar in a disciplined manner.

G Saidaiah, Inspector General of Prisons stated that all the Muslim prisoners in the district and sub jails were being provided Sehri and iftar meals and they were provided with prayer halls for offering namaz and taraweeh following social distancing.