Hyderabad: All communities development in the state: Errabelli

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has been focusing on the welfare of all the sections of society.

Many community groups from Rayaparti Mandal of Palakurti interacted with the minister on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao said that community-based groups have strengthened in the State ever since TRS came to power. He said that villages in the State have developed under the Palle Pragathi program and stood ahead in the country.

The Minister has assured them that their long pending issues would be resolved and the community halls would be constructed at the requested places.

