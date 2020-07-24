Hyderabad: Appoint full-time medical staff at TIMS, demands Telangana BJP Ramachander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over lack of facilities at Covid hospital TIMS, Gachibowli.



Addressing the media after a three-member BJP team visiting the TIMS, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao urged the State government to provide full-fledged facilities in the hospital, for providing treatment to Covid-19 patients.

He said that it was a good project to convert the sports complex into a Covid-19 centre. But, the government failed to provide adequate facilities when COVID-19 cases are increasing across the State.

The BJP MLC urged the TRS government to immediately recruit more regular doctors and para-medical staff to ramp up the facilities for better services to the patients. He said that at present there were only 125 doctors including staff appointed on a contract basis.

"As against the hospital capacity of 1260 beds, there are only 42 patients admitted at present," and stressed the need to fully utilise the hospital to reduce caseload on Gandhi Hospital, Chest Hospital and King Koti Hospital.

The BJP leaders also expressed concern over not providing enough PPEs to doctors and other staff. Rao said the government should take measures to provide full-fledged facilities in the hospital for giving treatment to coronavirus patients and ensure safety to boost the morale of the health staff at TIMS.

He appreciated the services of doctors and other para-medical staff who are relentlessly working for providing treatment to Covid-19 patients. State party general secretary G Premender Reddy and Yogender were the two other members of the party delegation visited the hospital.